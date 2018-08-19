Andrews is dealing with an ankle injury after leaving Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars in the third quarter, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews was replaced at center by Cornelius Edison, who started the game in place of the injured Nick Easton (neck). The severity of Andrews' ankle issue is unclear at this point, but an update regarding his status should become available in the next few days.

