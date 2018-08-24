Andrews (ankle) will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Andrews continues to battle an ankle issue that surfaced in last week's preseason contest. He will miss an opportunity to prove his worth Thursday, which doesn't bode particularly well with the preseason cuts just around the corner. He will look to get back for the preseason finale next Thursday.

