The Vikings activated Doctson (hamstring) from injured reserve Friday.

Doctson's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the Vikings' decision to waive Davion Davis. With Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos, Doctson's return comes at an opportune time to bolster Minnesota's receiving corps. He could mix into the aerial attack along Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell, working behind Stefon Diggs.

