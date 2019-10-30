Vikings' Josh Doctson: Designated for return from IR
Doctson (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve, rejoining the Vikings for Wednesday's practice.
Doctson won't be eligible for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he could make it back for Week 10 in Dallas. His odds of earning snaps on offense may depend on Adam Thielen's recovery from a hamstring injury of his own.
