Doctson is reportedly headed for IR due to a leg injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Doctson could be a candidate to return later this season, but for now Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson will provide the Vikings with wideout depth behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Additionally, the team figures to bolster the position in short order.

