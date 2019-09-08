Doctson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Doctson could push for Chad Beebe or Bisi Johnson for the No. 3 or 4 spot on the depth chart as he becomes more acclimated with the Vikings' offense, but the Redskins castoff will be on the sideline for Week 1. Even if Doctson ascends in the Vikings' wideout pecking order, it's unlikely he'll carve out a large enough target share behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs to gain mainstream fantasy relevance.

