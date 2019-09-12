Vikings' Josh Doctson: Officially lands on IR
The Vikings placed Doctson (leg) on injured reserve Thursday, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.
Doctson is reportedly a candidate to return later in the season, though his placement on IR rules him out until Week 10 at the earliest. Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson will provide the Vikings with receiver depth behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs in the meantime, and the team is a strong candidate to add at least one wideout to the roster in short order.
