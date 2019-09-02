Vikings' Josh Doctson: Resurfaces in Minnesota
Doctson is signing with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2016 first-round pick was waived by Washington on Saturday, failing to earn a roster spot on a team that might have the weakest group of wide receivers in the league. Doctson now lands with a Vikings squad that kept just four wide receivers on its initial 53-man roster, with Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson earning jobs behind the target-hogging duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. It's as good of a landing spot as Doctson could've hoped for, with potential for snaps early in the season if Beebe struggles in the No. 3 role. A reunion with Kirk Cousins can't hurt, though the quarterback had more success in Washington when he threw to other receivers, namely Jamison Crowder, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.
