Doctson is signing with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2016 first-round pick was waived by Washington on Saturday, failing to earn a roster spot on a team that might have the weakest group of wide receivers in the league. Doctson now lands with a Vikings squad that kept just four wide receivers on its initial 53-man roster, with Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson earning jobs behind the target-hogging duo of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. It's as good of a landing spot as Doctson could've hoped for, with potential for snaps early in the season if Beebe struggles in the No. 3 role. A reunion with Kirk Cousins can't hurt, though the quarterback had more success in Washington when he threw to other receivers, namely Jamison Crowder, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week