Doctson (hamstring) said Thursday that he's targeting a return from injured reserve Nov. 10 versus the Cowboys, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Doctson said he's hoping to retake the field as early as he is eligible. The 2016 first-round pick is nursing a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 11, according to Tomasson. If Doctson is indeed able to get to full health in time to suit up Week 10 against Dallas, he'll likely be restricted to a depth role behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Laquon Treadwell and Bisi Johnson will compete for the No. 3 receiver gig in the meantime.