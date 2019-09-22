Kline is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a concussion, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Now that Kline was officially diagnosed with a concussion, he will enter the league's mandated concussion protocol. The Kent State product will need to clear it before he's eligible to return to practice. With Kline sidelined, Dakota Dozier is in line to fill in at the right guard position.