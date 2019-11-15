Play

Kline (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

Kline suffered the concussion during last week's win over the Cowboys and was unable to practice this week. The 29-year-old will remain sidelined until he fully clears the concussion protocol. Dakota Dozier should fill his starting role on the offensive line.

