Kline (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Kline picked up a foot issue Week 5 versus the Giants, and he'll require more time to recover before retaking the field. Look for one of Dru Samia or Dakota Dozier to start at right guard in Kline's stead.

