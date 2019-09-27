Play

Kline (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kline suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Raiders and did not return. The head injury will now cost him at least one week, and Dakota Dozier is in line to start at right guard in Kline's absence.

