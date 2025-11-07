Metellus (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Metellus began the week with a limited practice session due to a foot issue, but he was back to being a full participant one day later. The veteran safety dealt with the same foot injury late last week and logged a limited practice session Friday before suiting up Sunday, when he played every one of Minnesota's defensive snaps for the fifth straight week. Metellus' full participation Thursday suggests he should be good to for Week 10 versus Baltimore.