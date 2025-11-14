Vikings' Josh Metellus: Cleared to play Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Metellus has been managing a foot injury since early November. He was able to play through the injury against the Ravens in Week 10, and he's been given the green light to play in Sunday's NFC North tilt after logging a full practice Friday. Metellus has recorded 49 tackles (28 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four pass defenses (two interceptions) across nine regular-season games.
