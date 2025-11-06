Vikings' Josh Metellus: Dealing with foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Metellus was on the field for 64 defensive snaps in Week 9 at Detroit, and it's not obvious when he picked up the foot injury. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation at practice before Minnesota publishes its final practice report of the week Friday.
