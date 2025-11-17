Metellus recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

Metellus reached double-digit tackles in a game for the first time this season Sunday. The Michigan product has now tallied 59 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended, with two interceptions, over the Vikings' first 10 games this year. He's expected to remain an integral part of Minnesota's defense in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.