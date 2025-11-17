Vikings' Josh Metellus: Double-digit tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Metellus reached double-digit tackles in a game for the first time this season Sunday. The Michigan product has now tallied 59 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended, with two interceptions, over the Vikings' first 10 games this year. He's expected to remain an integral part of Minnesota's defense in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Cleared to play Chicago•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Still nursing foot injury•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Logs three tackles vs. Baltimore•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Back to practicing in full•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Fine showing in win•