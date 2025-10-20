Metellus recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Eagles.

Metellus led the team in stops in the loss, securing at least four tackles for the fifth time in six games this year. Additionally, the safety was able to combine with linebacker Eric Wilson to sack Jalen Hurts in the first quarter. Metellus has now compiled 35 total tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over six contests this season.