Metellus posted seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Metellus has struggled in the slot for much of the campaign and gave up some big plays to Jayden Reed (chest) and Bo Melton in Sunday's loss. That said, he managed a decent IDP performance from a fantasy perspective, notching seven tackles -- a mark he's met or exceeded four of his past five games. Metellus has recorded 110 tackles (73 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and has added an interception along with four forced fumbles in his first season as a full-time starter.