Metellus is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.
Metellus hurt his shoulder in the first quarter of the contest and subsequently headed to the medical tent. Theo Jackson entered in his absence and could continue to see extra work if Metellus is unable to return.
