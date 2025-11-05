default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Metellus recorded five tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 27-24 win at Detroit.

Metellus had recorded at least six tackles in three of the four games prior to Week 9, but he now has more work to do to get back on pace for 100 tackles on the season. He still projects as a fringe IDP candidate for a Week 10 matchup versus the Ravens thanks to his every-down role.

More News