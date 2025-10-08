Vikings' Josh Metellus: Four solo tackles vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus finished Sunday's 21-17 win over the Browns with four solo tackles and a pass defense.
Metellus has logged four solo tackles in four of the first five games of the regular season and has played every single defensive snap in three of those contests. The 2020 sixth-rounder is up to 27 tackles (19 solo) and three pass defenses (including one interception) this season.
