Metellus started at free safety and had 11 total tackles, an interception and two pass defensed in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Metellus got the start with Harrison Smith sidelined due to a concussion and had a strong game by allowing just four receptions on five targets for a total of 23 yards and just one missed tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He could continue to have a large role if Smith remains sidelined in Week 4.