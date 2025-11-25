default-cbs-image
Metellus recorded 12 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Packers.

Metellus failed to play 100 percent of defensive snaps for the first time since Week 3, though that didn't impact his production. He logged a season high in tackles, also marking the second consecutive game that he's recorded double-digit stops.

