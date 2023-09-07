The Vikings signed Metellus to a two-year contract extension worth up to $13 million Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Metellus' deal also includes $6 million in guaranteed money. The 2020 sixth-round pick played in all 17 games for the Vikings in 2022, primarily handling a depth role at safety but occasionally stepping into a starting role due to injuries. He stands to remain in a similar role going forward, starting with Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers.