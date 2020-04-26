Vikings' Josh Metellus: Lands with Minnesota

The Vikings selected Metellus in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Minnesota added to its depth at safety with the Metellus addition. Metellus was a three-year starter in Michigan's stout defense and was named Honorable Mention All-Big 10 as a senior after picking up 74 tackles and two interceptions. He tested well at the combine, too, stamping a 124-inch broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical. He also clocked in with a 4.55 40-yard dash. Anthony Harris is playing under the franchise tag, and if a new deal doesn't get done, Metellus could be the Vikings' next starting free safety in 2021.