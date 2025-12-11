Vikings' Josh Metellus: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Metellus logs consecutive limited practices with the shoulder injury he picked up in last week's 31-0 shutout win over the Commanders. The safety's ability to string together sessions means he is likely in good shape for Sunday's contest with the Cowboys, and he will have one more chance to increase his participation and avoid an injury designation for the game.
