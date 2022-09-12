Metellus had two total tackles and played all 18 of his snap on special teams in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Metellus begins the season as a backup safety but Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum played every snap on defense. Metellus may be limited to mostly special teams all season.
