Metellus (knee) logged a limited practice Wednesday.

Metellus logged a season-high 12 tackles in Sunday's loss to the Packers, though he uncharacteristically wasn't on the field for 100 percent of snaps. That suggests he suffered the knee injury during the contest, though his limited participation is a relatively good sign for his availability Sunday against the Seahawks.

