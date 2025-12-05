Vikings' Josh Metellus: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.
Metellus has now been limited in each of the Vikings' first two practices this week. If he's unable to return to a full session Friday, the veteran safety will likely enter the weekend with an injury designation. Should Metellus be unable to suit up Sunday versus Washington, Jay Ward could step into a starting role.
More News
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Picks up shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Will play vs. Seattle•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Questionable with knee issue•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Highest tackle total of season•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Double-digit tackles Sunday•