Metellus (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Metellus has now been limited in each of the Vikings' first two practices this week. If he's unable to return to a full session Friday, the veteran safety will likely enter the weekend with an injury designation. Should Metellus be unable to suit up Sunday versus Washington, Jay Ward could step into a starting role.

