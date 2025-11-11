Metellus totaled three tackles (two solo) during the Vikings' 27-19 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The sixth-year safety was nursing a foot injury during Week 10 prep, but the issue didn't appear to bother him Sunday as he played every single defensive snap. His three stops matched a season low, and through nine regular-season games he has posted 49 tackles (28 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and four pass defenses (two interceptions).