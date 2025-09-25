Vikings' Josh Metellus: Managing foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Metellus logged 79 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps and snagged his first interception of the season in this past Sunday's blowout win over Cincinnati, but he appears to have also picked up a foot injury. The veteran safety's ability to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday is a promising sign that he may not be dealing with a serious issue, but Metellus might not be fully cleared heading into the weekend unless he's able to practice in full either Thursday or Friday.
