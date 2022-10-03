Metellus had two total tackles in Sunday's win over New Orleans in London.
Metellus played on just four of the defense's 60 snaps as he moved back to a reserve role with Harrison Smith returning from a concussion. Metellus started at free safety in Week 3 and had 11 total tackles, an interception and two pass defensed.
