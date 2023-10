Metellus recorded eight tackles (five solo), one sack and one forced fumble in the 19-13 win over the Bears in Week 6.

Metellus' forced fumble led to a defensive touchdown for Minnesota. It marked his first involvement in a turnover on the season. The safety was on the field for 58 defensive snaps (89 percent) and 11 (42 percent) on special teams. He will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.