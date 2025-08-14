Metellus injured his shoulder during Thursday's training camp practice, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Metellus injured his shoulder during the team's two-minute drill, and the sixth-year safety will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. Metellus has been a mainstay in the Vikings' secondary over the past two seasons, and an extended absence would open the door for Theo Jackson and Jay Ward to compete for a starting spot at safety alongside Harrison Smith.