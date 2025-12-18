The Vikings placed Metellus (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Metellus will undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury that he has played through for the Vikings' last two games, and his placement on IR confirms that he will miss the final three games of the regular season. The sixth-year safety will turn his attention toward rehabbing from his procedure and being fully healthy for the start of training camp in July of 2026.