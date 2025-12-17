Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Metellus will have his injured shoulder surgically repaired and miss the remainder of the 2025 season, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Metellus has been dealing with a shoulder injury over the last couple of weeks, and the Vikings have now decided to shut him down for the remainder of the season to have the injury surgically repaired. The 27-year-old is a crucial part of Minnesota's defense, recording 86 total tackles and six passes defensed, including two interceptions, across 14 games this year. While he's sidelined, expect Jay Ward to have an expanded role in the Vikings' secondary.