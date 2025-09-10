default-cbs-image
Metellus picked up six tackles (four solo) in Monday's 27-24 win against the Bears.

Metellus' six stops were enough to lead his team in the victory. The veteran safety was on the field for all 67 of the Vikings' defensive snaps, marking the first time he didn't miss a snap since Week 4 of last season.

