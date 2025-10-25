Vikings' Josh Metellus: Picks off Herbert in Week 8 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus recorded six tackles (three solo) and an interception in a loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense dominated Thursday, but Metellus offered some resistance when he picked off Herbert midway through the third quarter. The interception was Metellus' second of the season, which already ties his career-high mark for a campaign. Metellus has also registered 41 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, through seven games.
