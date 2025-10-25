Metellus recorded six tackles (three solo) and an interception in a loss to the Chargers on Thursday.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense dominated Thursday, but Metellus offered some resistance when he picked off Herbert midway through the third quarter. The interception was Metellus' second of the season, which already ties his career-high mark for a campaign. Metellus has also registered 41 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, through seven games.