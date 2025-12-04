Metellus (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Metellus was questionable heading into last week's loss to the Seahawks due to a knee injury, but he suited up and handled his typical role. It's encouraging that he's starting the week on the practice field, albeit in a limited fashion, so he has a good chance to play this Sunday versus the Commanders. The 2020 sixth-round pick has accrued 75 tackles (37 solo), six pass breakups and two interceptions through 12 games.