Metellus finished the 2024 season with 103 tackles (63 solo), five pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season contests.

Metellus appeared in all 17 games for the third straight season, but he started just 10 contests after starting all 17 the previous year. Metellus still played 87 percent of the defensive snaps as a near-full time performer. A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Metellus has posted back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns and has one year left on a three-year, $8 million deal. With Camryn Bynum scheduled to be a free agent in March, Metellus could be in line for a starting gig in 2025 after splitting time between safety, slot corner and linebacker this past season.