Metellus (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Metellus likely suffered the knee injury during last Sunday's loss to the Packers and was only able to log limited practices throughout the week as he dealt with the issue. A return to the field and his consistent 100 percent snap count that he held for seven consecutive games before injury would be a huge boon for the Vikings' defense as they go against one of the league's top receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Metellus is unable to play, Jay Ward would likely start at strong safety for Sunday's contest.