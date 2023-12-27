Metellus tallied 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Metellus led the Vikings in stops in the defeat, posting his first double-digit total since Week 3 of last season. The fourth-year safety has played 100 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps each of his past six games and has recorded at least five stops in every contest during that span. Metellus was primarily a special-teamer prior to this year, but he's blossomed in a near every-down role this season, posting 103 tackles (67 solo), including 2.5 sacks, along with an interception and four forced fumbles over 15 games.