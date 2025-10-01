Vikings' Josh Metellus: Racks up nine stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus finished Sunday's Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh with nine tackles (four solo).
Metellus and Eric Wilson tied for the Vikings lead in tackles in the loss. The nine stops were a season-high mark for Metellus, who has posted 23 tackles and two defensed passes (including an interception) through four games.
More News
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Managing foot issue•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Snags interception in dominant win•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Records three tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Paces team with six stops Monday•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Returns to practice•
-
Vikings' Josh Metellus: Nursing shoulder injury•