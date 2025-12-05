default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Metellus (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Metellus logged limited practices throughout the week, which seems to have been enough to cleanse the safety of injury designation in time for Sunday's contest. The presence of the strong safety is great news for a Vikings defense that will be short on defensive back depth as is, as Theo Jackson (neck) will not play this week.

More News