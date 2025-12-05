Vikings' Josh Metellus: Ready for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Metellus logged limited practices throughout the week, which seems to have been enough to cleanse the safety of injury designation in time for Sunday's contest. The presence of the strong safety is great news for a Vikings defense that will be short on defensive back depth as is, as Theo Jackson (neck) will not play this week.
