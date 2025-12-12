Vikings' Josh Metellus: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.
The Michigan product logged consecutive limited practice sessions to open the Vikings' week of practice, but it now appears he's moved past his shoulder injury in time to play Sunday. Now fully healthy, Metellus is expected to operate as Minnesota's top strong safety in Week 15.
