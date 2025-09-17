Vikings' Josh Metellus: Records three tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus recorded three tackles (three solo) in the Vikings' loss to the Falcons on Sunday night.
In addition to the three tackles, Metellus also logged one pass breakup on 94 percent of the defensive snaps. Through two games to begin the season, Metellus has recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and that one pass deflection.
