Vikings' Josh Metellus: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Metellus landed awkwardly on his shoulder in practice last Thursday. Metellus has been a mainstay in the Vikings' secondary over the past two seasons at safety alongside Harrison Smith.
