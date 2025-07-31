default-cbs-image
Mettellus (ankle) participated in Minnesota's practice Monday, Cole Smith of USA Today reports.

Mettellus had missed the previous two practice sections after injuring his ankle but is now healthy again. The 27-year-old had a strong outing last season, recording 103 tackles (63 solo) and two interceptions across 17 regular-season games and will look to keep producing during the upcoming campaign.

