Metellus had eight tackles (five solo) and a 43-yard interception in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

Metellus tied with Jordan Hicks and Harrison Phillips with eight total tackles on the day. His interception came in the third quarter on a deep pass from Jordan Love that was intended for Jayden Reed, which Metellus returned into Packers' territory that led to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Addison one play later. Although Metellus sits behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum on the safety depth chart, he still played in 98 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday and has carved himself an every-down role in the Vikings' secondary.